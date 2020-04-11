'Good Morning, Leeton': Australian Girl Presents Mock News and Weather Report

An aspiring news broadcaster from Leeton, New South Wales, produced and presented a mock news and weather report using her mother’s phone on April 1.

In the report, seven-year-old Isla Pearl Rae presented viewers with an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in her hometown before continuing to give a brief weather update. Her mother, Carly Rae, subsequently posted the footage on her Facebook page, saying, “The gifts you find on your phone.”

According to her mother, newsreading has always been one of Isla’s aspirations. In addition, the young Leeton native has ambitions of having her own news channel.

Speaking to Storyful, Carly Rae said, “[Isla] gets upset when she sees the national weather and Leeton is never on the map. So, she never knows Leeton weather forecasts unless we look it up.”

She added, “She has struggled with being one of the few kids still attending school. [My husband and I] are both essential workers so she and her siblings have had to attend school and daycare. Leeton still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 but this is something Isla always checks with me.” Credit: Carly Rae via Storyful