The Good Lawyer | Morning Blend
A special episode of ABC's The Good Doctor airs this Monday, March 13. Dr. Shaun Murphy seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has OCD.
The former child star, who was tried and acquitted of the murder of his second wife, was surrounded by family at the time of his death, according to his niece Noreen Austin
Jenna Ortega was seen on her way to the SNL dinner party in a sharp velvet tuxedo vest and slacks. The "Wednesday" actress will be hosting an episode of SNL.
The Critics Choice Super Awards nominated 'Yellowstone' cast members Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly for their portrayals as John and Beth Dutton on the Paramount Network show.
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 9, episode 4 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 8 on Fox. How are we supposed to live without Michael Bolton? The pop crooner was the latest celebrity to be revealed on “The Masked Singer,” as he was voted off the […]
The TV host pointed out an inaccuracy in a detail provided about the ‘Archbishop of Los Angeles’
This Disney meet-and-greet footage has TikTokers enraged.
Even amid an unrelenting apocalyptic world, life finds a way. Ahead of The Last of Us Season 1 finale, HBO released a new image featuring a pregnant and seemingly stressed-out woman named Anna. Also known as Ellie’s mother, Anna is played by acclaimed voice actor and motion capture performer Ashley Johnson, who originated the role […]
Chris Stirewalt recalled how Fox News bosses reacted to Donald Trump's 2020 defeat as Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit advances.
Fallon appeared on Tuesday's episode where he performed "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)" for the coaches
When it comes to that first kiss, it’s all about the buildup — and our favorite TV shows certainly love to make us wait for that much-anticipated first smooch. But which small-screen couple waited the mostepisodes before they locked lips? Well, TVLine did the difficult, arduous math, considering dozens of Will They/Won’t They pairs and […]
The Kardashians reportedly might not be invited to the Met Gala thanks to Anna Wintour "cracking down."
Marvel’s first family are returning to the big screen.
'The Bachelor' is winding down, and the guesses for the next Bachelorette are already being made. Reality Steve is predicting it will be Charity Lawson.
The "Late Show" host gave the right-wing network a stinging characterization.
Director Siddharth Anand is jubilant at the continuing success of blockbuster “Pathaan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s revenues have surpassed those of the Hindi-language dubbed version of S.S. Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” in recent days. “Pathaan,” produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), has grossed $126.7 million, beating the Hindi dubbed version of “Baahubali […]
The director shut down a commenter who attacked his "woke" casting of British-Nigerian actor Chukwudi Iwuji in the upcoming Marvel film.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayA voting machine company’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News has rocked the conservative media giant, exposing rifts between its journalists and the star hosts and executives more concerned with mollifying pro-Trump viewers than accurately reporting that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen.But the strangest revelation so far from the Dominion Voting Systems case against the cable channel may be the alleged source of the voter-fr
Justin Bieber’s surprise Rolling Loud performance was disturbed by the audience chanting insults at his wife Hailey Bieber. During the show, the audience began shouting insults and chanting “F*** Hailey!”. This follows recent drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, Justin’s famed ex-girlfriend. The pair were on and off from the early 2010s, finally ending things in 2018. Justin married Hailey later that year. Since then, drama has followed the couple. Most recently, fans claimed that Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were making fun of Gomez online. Gomez had posted a picture of her eyebrows, claiming she had laminated them too much and looked strange. Hours later, Jenner posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the words, "this was an accident" placed on top of her brows. While Bieber and Jenner's sister Kendall posted a TikTok with the audio-clip, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right”. Many took this as a dig towards Gomez, however, Kylie Jenner denied the claims, calling them “silly”. Gomez later made a similar statement but the incident prompted her to take a break from social media.
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the major front-runner at the Academy Awards. We broke down every major Oscar category with winner predictions.