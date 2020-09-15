'Good Job, Buddy': Dad Shows Boy How to Properly Hit the Gym

A CrossFit coach and his son hit the home gym in Kansas City, Missouri, during the coronavirus lockdown, with the dad even rigging up a stationary bike with training wheels for his son.

Footage taken by Chase Knight in May shows the pair doing various exercises, with Knight encouraging his son along the way.

“Hang tight,” Knight tells his son as they do hanging leg raises. “Come on, keep it up. Just hold.” They end their workout with a fist bump. “Good job, buddy,” Knight says.

Knight wrote on his post: “Remember your ‘why’. Mine is unequivocally to serve others. In doing so, my intention is to make this world a better place for this little guy to live in as well as his brothers. Show him what it is to be a man.”

He added, “That’s the greatest thing I can do for this world, to raise him and his brothers with the utmost love that I can possibly give them.” Credit: @coach_chase_cfl2 via Storyful