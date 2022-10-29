'Good friend of mine' - Obama on Pelosi husband attack

STORY: An intruder demanding to see Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer, officials said, in an assault that stoked fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, a spokesperson for the House speaker said in a statement. Doctors expect her spouse to make a full recovery, the statement said.

The man arrested at the scene was identified as David Depape, 42. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, battery, burglary, and other felonies, online sheriff's office records showed.