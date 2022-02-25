'A good day:' George Floyd's brother praises civil rights verdict

STORY: The jury also found that the conduct of officers Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38, caused Floyd's death, a finding that can affect the severity of their sentence.

"Today is a, is a good day for us, said Floyd's brother Philonise. "This is the first time that I ever seen something like this did. Four white officers were convicted of killing an African American man."

The case hinged on questions about when an officer has a duty to intervene in another's misconduct. It is a rare instance of police officers being held criminally responsible for a colleague's excessive force.

All three men will remain free on bail pending their sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Federal prosecutors argued in U.S. District Court in St. Paul that the men knew from their training and from "basic human decency" that they had a duty to help Floyd as he begged for his life before falling limp beneath the knee of the defendants' former colleague, Derek Chauvin.

Floyd's killing sparked protests in cities around the world against police brutality and racism.