  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: I'm not sure what the NBA was waiting for, maybe a Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade, but we finally got an NBA schedule--

[LAUGHTER]

--for the 2022, 2023 NBA season. So let's look at the good, bad, and ugly of the Toronto Raptors 82 game slate. But first, before we do that, I got to get you to subscribe to our YouTube channel. We have all kinds of preview stuff on the way, I'm telling you, player profiles, position previews, and more, it's all going to be here. So please, be my Kyle Lowry, help me get paid, subscribe to our channel, like this video, pull up.

All right, let's start with the ugly and work our way up. They got themselves a seven game West Coast road trip at the end of January. It is a gauntlet, it is their longest road trip of the season. They play five games in seven days, it is no fun, no fun at all. They got Sacramento, Golden State in rivalry week, which is kind of strange because they're not really rivals, but it's probably more so because it just works in the schedule.

Then they got Portland on the back to back, Phoenix, Utah, Houston, and then Memphis to close it out. Toronto typically has two West Coast trips, one at the beginning of the season, but the NBA has decided to put it all into one. So kind of good actually, get it all over with. And while they don't have a beginning of the season West Coast trip, they do have kind of a rough start.

You got Cleveland on opening night, Brooklyn, whatever kind of team they're going to be, Miami in one of those back to back games in Miami. The NBA's is saying it's to inspire competition and all that kind of stuff, but really just trying to save money, that's all it is. And then Philly in back to back games in Toronto. This is one of their two five games in seven day stretches, the other one is in that West Coast road trip. So a great measuring stick to start the season.

Toronto is also tied with 10 other teams for the second most three games in four night periods. So improve depth, Otto Porter Jr., Chris, JYD, Boucher, Thad Young, among other players, this is where the depth is really going to pay off for the Toronto Raptors. And hopefully, some better injury luck, hopefully. Moving to the bad, and there really isn't a disproportionately bad month for the Toronto Raptors during the season. Each month features a similar amount of road and away games and also a similar amount of games against teams that are projected to be above 500 squads. But last season the Raptors really took advantage of their March, April schedule, which was a little bit lighter, and that helped them catapult to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

This year might be a little bit trickier because their March and April is kind of tough. In their final 19 games over March and April almost all of their opponents will be above 500 teams or near there. They play Denver and Milwaukee twice, plus Charlotte and Boston times two in a late season four game road trip, got Washington, who I think are going to be a lot better this season, three times, and the Clippers, Philadelphia, Miami, and Minnesota. Not fun at all. Thankfully, there's only two back to backs in there.

And hopefully, overall, some of these games in April don't matter as much because the Raptors will have solidified their spot in the Eastern Conference, hopefully, in that top four or so. Right? Yeah.

- We'll have to see. I don't know.

AMIT MANN: Moving to the good. And outside of a few stretches, the Toronto Raptors schedule, this is probably one of the better ones they've had in recent memory. The NBA is very competitive right now. There's a lot of really good teams in the league and there's a lot of up and coming teams so the NBA is at its competitive peak, if you will. So there's always going to be tough games, but Toronto should be rested for most of these games.

They're tied for second with nine other teams who have five games where they're coming off 3 plus days rest. They're tied with the Cavs for third with the most fresh or rest advantage games. And on the other side, have the third least tired or rest disadvantage games. Plus, second in the NBA for games played with one or two days of rest situations, tied for fewest back to back games with 12. Last season they had 14.

And according to positive residual strength of schedule data, Toronto has the 11th easiest schedule in the NBA and they're traveling the second fewest miles. And if you care about this kind of thing, which I know some of you do, they got nine games that will be nationally broadcasted in the US, if you care about that kind of stuff. It is what it is. Not a bad number, not a great number, but not bad.

So lots of numbers there, but from a schedule standpoint the Raptors are in a great position to have themselves a terrific season. They won 48 games last year, Vegas for some reason has their over/under total set at 46.

[LAUGHTER]

- That's crazy bro.

AMIT MANN: Go make some money, go make some future money. The Raptors are going to eclipse that, they're going to hit 50 plus wins. I have no doubt about it. Scottie Barnes, sophomore season, he's going to be unreal. Pascal, I am on a mission, Siakam, he's going to be awesome. Healthy Fred internal growth, so forth. Nick Nurse hates losing regular season games. All right.

- Come on it's Nicky Nurse, baby. What do you think?

AMIT MANN: They're going to eclipse 50 wins or at least get to 50 wins, I have no doubt about it. This team is going to do that. And in the meantime, as I said, pull up here for all your Raptors preview content. We're going to have all kinds of season is almost here. No more Rico Hines runs, no more training workout videos, we actually get to watch the Raptors on television.

It's going to be awesome so like, subscribe. We're your source for your preview stuff and, please do, enjoy the rest of your summer. We're going to talk to you very soon. Have fun.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Gauld scores twice to steer playoff-seeking Whitecaps past Rapids 2-1

    VANCOUVER — Ryan Gaud kept thinking about the goal he didn’t score. Even though Gauld scored two first-half goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps keep their Major League Soccer playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night, he wasn’t happy with himself. “It was good, but it probably should have been a hat trick,” said the Scottish midfielder. “I had a couple of chances. I’m a bit annoyed with myself that I didn’t get the third.” Gauld has been on a roll, collecting