Golf goes virtual as Luiten wins inaugural BMW Indoor Invitational, Burmester sinks hole-in-one

1. DEAN BURMESTER AT PAR 3 8TH HOLE WITH HOLE-IN-ONE TO GO TO EVEN

2. JOOST LUITEN AT PAR 3 8TH HOLE WITH NICE TEE SHOT - WOULD GET BIRDIE TO GO TO MINUS-2 (PUTTING IS DONE AUTOMATICALLY)

3. LUITEN AT PAR 5 14TH HOLE WITH NICE CHIP ON 3RD SHOT - WOULD GET BIRDIE TO GO TO MINUS-5

4. LUITEN AT PAR 4 15TH HOLE WITH NICE 2ND SHOT - WOULD GET BIRDIE TO GO TO MINUS-6

5. LUITEN AT PAR 4 18TH HOLE WITH CHIP ON 3RD SHOT THAT ROLLS BACK DOWN HILL AND OFF GREEN

6. LUITEN AT PAR 4 18TH HOLE WITH NICE CHIP ON 4TH SHOT AND IS GIVEN BOGEY TO SHOOT 66, FINISH AT MINUS-6, AND WIN EVENT

7. LUITEN INTERVIEW AFTER WINNING EVENT

8. (SOUNDBITE)(English) JOOST LUITEN SAYING:

"It's actually quite a good feeling you know, we've been doing nothing for such a long time so it's nice to get that feeling of competition going again so it was great to start with it and even better to win it."

9. (SOUNDBITE)(English) JOOST LUITEN SAYING:

"I mean it's good fun and St. Andrews is such an iconic golf course and it's a golf course that everybody knows off television so it's a great course to start this competition on."

10. LUITEN'S SCORECARD

STORY: Golf went virtual Saturday (May 9) where Joost Luiten mastered the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews to win the inaugural BMW Indoor Invitational event.

Dutchman Luiten fired a six-under-par 66 to defeat 17 European Tour players and win €10,000 ($10,970usd) for the charity of his choice.

The event used the latest Trackman technology where players swing their real golf clubs and hit a ball into a large display of the golf course with sensors calculating the speed and trajectory of the ball to simulate play.

The event was the first of five with next weekend's taking place at a virtual Royal Portrush, followed by Golfclub München Eichenried on May 23, Real Club

Valderrama on May 30 and then back to the UK for Wentworth on June 6.

The European Tour is currently scheduled to return to action at the Betfred British Masters from July 30 to August 2.

