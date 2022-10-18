Goldman Sachs unveils revamp as profits shrink

STORY: Goldman Sachs on Tuesday unveiled a plan to reorganize its business, its biggest overhaul since 2020, as the Wall Street giant reported a 44% slump in third-quarter profit.

The reshuffle comes as the investment bank seeks to boost its income from fee-based businesses at a time when rising interest rates have dented valuations and deal-making.

CEO David Solomon said the bank will combine its four main businesses into three, placing its money-losing consumer unit Marcus under its wealth business.

Reuters U.S. Finance Editor Lananh Nguyen:

"So David Solomon has talked today about being more cautious and that really relates to all of Goldman Sachs as businesses. It is a big Wall Street powerhouse that advises on mergers and acquisitions and IPOs. And right now, it's just not a good environment for any of those things because there's so much uncertainty hanging over the economy. The same time, launching a new, big and expensive consumer business that's not making money is a difficult prospect at this stage. And Solomon was pretty... he acknowledged that on the conference call today with analysts. He said the consumer bank is not making money and so they are kind of scaling down the priorities of that consumer bank."

The 44% slump in third-quarter profit was actually smaller than expected, which helped spark a small rally in shares. The stock is still down about 18% this year.

Goldman rounds out a mixed quarter for the big U.S. banks, in which choppy capital markets and slowing economic growth weakened investment banking.