Golden teen shares his story for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Alberta Health Services says 231 people, many of them children, have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 after an outbreak this month at several Calgary daycares. Twenty-five children and one adult are in hospital; 21 have severe illness or hemolytic uremic syndrome. Here is what you need to know about it: What is it? Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 is different than typical E. coli infections, because it produces a toxin that can cause complications. It's a type o