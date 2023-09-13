Golden teen shares his story for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In that spirit, a Golden teen sat down with Denver7 to share his battle with osteosarcoma.
Health Canada has approved Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians who are six months of age and older — while two other options for fall shots remain in the regulatory pipeline.Federal officials announced the approval on Tuesday morning, more than two months after Moderna submitted its new formulation. The mRNA-based shot is monovalent, targeting just the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant, which means the vaccine is more tailored to the virus strains currently circulating."I know we all w
A report, released by Alberta Health Services Tuesday, details health violations at a shared kitchen used by a number of daycares in the city. This comes after an outbreak of the shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause serious issues, at a number of daycares in Calgary. The outbreak has resulted in a number of children in hospital and on dialysis after developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a disease which affects the kidneys.At a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Mark Joffe, the province's ch
Republicans are holding up a two-decade effort called PEPFAR, which aims to fight HIV and AIDS globally, because they want to add abortion-related restrictions.
SURREY, B.C. — A long-awaited and often promised second hospital for the City of Surrey marked a milestone today with a groundbreaking ceremony promising the opening of the new facility by 2029. Premier David Eby says the start of construction on the new $2.88 billion hospital and cancer treatment centre is an anticipated and needed health-care expansion in one of British Columbia's fastest growing communities. Eby acknowledged the concerns of local physicians who staged a rally last week over c
CALGARY — Alberta Health Services says 231 people, many of them children, have been infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 after an outbreak this month at several Calgary daycares. Twenty-five children and one adult are in hospital; 21 have severe illness or hemolytic uremic syndrome. Here is what you need to know about it: What is it? Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0157 is different than typical E. coli infections, because it produces a toxin that can cause complications. It's a type o
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared a new health update after undergoing her third chemotherapy session. Get the details…
Many heart attack and stroke survivors revert to bad habits, even though their bodies gave them a stern warning about the need to take risk-reduction measures, cardiologists and other medical professionals say.
Andy Taylor, formerly of Duran Duran, is celebrating being 'asymptomatic' after getting treatment for Stage 4 prostate cancer. He says new music is on the way.
‘Whether you have two breasts, one breast, no breasts, or new breasts…we’ll make it work for all of it,’ AnaOno founder founder says
There's still some debate within the medical community about whether everyone stands to benefit substantially from another COVID booster shot.
Add these to your grocery list.
Infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization.
A new study finds high rates of off-label antipsychotic prescriptions among older adults with dementia, which risks harmful side effects.
Strictly star Amy Dowden has candidly explained how her devastating hair loss has reduced her to tears. The dancer, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, described her hair loss as 'the hardest part.'
A man visiting Galveston, Texas died after eating raw oysters late last month. The death is believed to be connected to Vibrio vulnificus bacteria. What to know about it.
While the source of the massive E. coli outbreak at several Calgary daycares has not been confirmed, some of those facilities are about to reopen. Heather Yourex-West reports on the concerns the infection is spreading to people who haven't been to one of the affected daycares, and how some parents say they have no choice but to send their child back to one of those facilities.
The COVID pandemic made flu less severe. But now flu is back with a vengeance and all eyes are on Australia.
