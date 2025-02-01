Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, 01/31/2025
Watch the Game Highlights from Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, 01/31/2025
The reeling Warriors have now gone 9-18 since a 12-3 start and fallen to the outside looking in at the Western Conference play-in race.
Even a player on the Pelicans bench was impressed.
One high-ranking AFC executive thinks Milroe showed impressive athleticism, believing the quarterback could develop further with the right coaching staff and support.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Nate Tice to discuss which prospects stood out at the 2025 Senior Bowl.
Dallas finished 27th in the NFL in total rushing yards, which Adams will be tasked with improving.
Manning has started just two games in his college career so far.
Given perceptions of officiating bias toward the Chiefs and the league's embrace of gambling revenue, the pressure is mounting on Goodell to answers for ongoing officiating issues.
Stewart was tossed after playing eight minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals five unheralded pitchers he's high on this draft season.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star Game in the Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 16.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
What are the most popular props for Super Bowl LIX?
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
In today's edition: The college GM arms race, five teams to watch ahead of the NBA trade deadline, January baseball, Embiid misses his 400th game, $300 million for one goal, and more.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
Steve Wilks will join Aaron Glenn's staff in New York.
Silver floated the idea of 40-minute NBA games — but did not commit to it — in an interview on Wednesday.