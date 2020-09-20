Golden Retriever puppies settle down for a nap in big, fluffy pile

Golden retriever puppies are among the cutest creatures on earth. These puppies are 8 weeks old and they have been playing and climbing on each other for several hours. They are now exhausted and it is nap time. They have all settled into the corner in their enclosure to make the most adorable pile of cuteness imaginable. Sleep has found some of them while others struggle to stay awake a little longer. A few restless ones are climbing on the others, looking for a comfortable position to lie in to have a rest. In about an hour they will spring to life and start playing all over again.

Aside from playing and climbing on each other, these puppies also get excited for meal times. When their mother comes in to check on them, they will swarm her and try to latch on fro a drink of milk.