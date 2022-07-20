Golden Retriever Can't Climb Onto Back of Truck

A golden retriever amused his owners as he tried to climb into the back of a pickup truck in Wyoming.

Amber Avery, who recorded this video on June 20, told Storyful she and her husband Kyle have been trying to teach their 1-year-old dog, Jeter, to hop into the back of the vehicle.

The video shows the sweet pup attempting to climb on while Kyle coaxes him from the bed of the truck.

“He prefers to be lifted,” Amber told Storyful. “He still will not jump. As you can see, he will only use that step!” Credit: Amber Avery via Storyful