Golden Retriever 'Ballerinas' Prance Through Pennsylvania Studio

Golden retriever puppies dressed in colorful tutus gamboled around a Pennsylvania dance studio for a ballet-themed photo shoot, footage posted on September 27 shows.

This footage, filmed by dog breeder Karen Grubb Weatherbie, shows her “ballerina” puppies exploring a studio in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Grubb told Storyful she does photo shoots for each litter to make them “more unique, fun, and memorable.” Credit: Karen Grubb Weatherbie via Storyful