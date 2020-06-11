Golden Gate Bridge Heard 'Singing' Over San Francisco Bay

A melodic "singing’ sound resonated from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and drifted across the nearby bay on June 6.

The auditory effect was captured in this video filmed by local resident Brianne Howell. She told Storyful she “started hearing a strange sound at random times for the past month or so while walking through Land’s End”, a coastal strip on the Golden Gate strait known for its walking tracks.

Golden Gate Bridge District spokesman Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz told local media that the woodwind-like singing effect was caused by a recent handrail replacement on the bridge’s west side.

“The slats on the new hand rail are much thinner than the old hand rail which means that air can flow more freely across the bridge,” he said. Credit: Brianne Howell via Storyful