Golden 1 Center celebrates its 5-year anniversary, impact to Downtown Sacramento

Monday marked the Golden 1 Center's 5-year anniversary since it opened its doors to live music, shows and games in Sacramento. The venue's first-ever event on Oct. 4, 2016, was a Paul McCartney — who played again the very next night — concert and has been the home of the Sacramento Kings. The center was built with the intention of boosting economic development in the downtown area. Since its inception, Golden 1 Center officials said the venue has been the hub of more than $6.5 billion of investment in the greater downtown area. Fifty-nine development projects were completed, 28 are under construction and 81 more are being proposed.