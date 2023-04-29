Some Gold Medal Flour recalled due to potential salmonella risk
Latest US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Fans have called Tony Danza’s responses to the reporter’s questions ‘unkind’
The writer snapped back at an attorney for the former president amid a series of questions reflecting discredited assumptions about sexual assault.
Jeremy Webster, 27, murdered Vaughn Bigelow Jr after 2018 confrontation in Westminster, Colorado
Eight-year-old child the youngest victim of tragic shooting in Cleveland
An Edmonton woman is set to be removed from Canada next month because her student visa application contained a fraudulent admissions letter — even though Canadian authorities believe she didn't know it was fake. Karamjeet Kaur and her lawyer hope an application for permanent residency based on humanitarian and compassionate grounds will be processed before her scheduled removal date of May 29th. "She's broken right now," her lawyer Manraj Sidhu said Thursday. "She is going to be sent back to the
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
A Russian officer said that three HIMARS missiles struck a building where officers of the Vladikavkaz garrison of the 58th Army were stationed.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersThe vast criminal network that is Russia’s power structure is starting to spin out of Vladimir Putin’s control.The president hasn’t just turned a blind eye to corruption, he has systematically channeled the malfeasance to prop up allies, jail opponents, install cronies in positions of power and—according to some reports—to make himself the richest man on Earth.The trouble with a national network of corruption—which has operate
Donald Trump will be in the UK during the Coronation of King Charles, it has emerged.
The photo, taken in sunny weather last year, shows the couple smiling on bikes.
A woman attending the gym was body shamed for showing too much cleavageSWNS
The bodies were found during searches of wooded lots and sinkhole ponds around the popular Mexican resort, authorities in Cancun said.
Florence Pugh wore a pale green see-through Valentino cape dress to the Tiffany & Co. flagship store reopening and fans think she looks just like Tinker Bell.
Samantha Markle also said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in a "toxic relationship" in a teaser clip for an upcoming interview.
The MyPillow CEO won't give his conspiracies a rest, concocting this one about Fox News.
Angelina Jolie has switched up her classic dark hair and debuts new blonde hair transformation. It's the first time the actress has dyed her hair in years.
A man has been convicted of murdering three 16-year-olds after, a court was told, a teenager knocked on his door and exposed his buttocks at him as a prank. Anurag Chandra deliberately rammed a car the boys were travelling in before the driver lost control and slammed into a tree in Temescal Valley, Los Angeles, on 19 January 2020. Three 16-year-olds - Daniel Hawkins of Corona; Drake Ruiz of Corona; and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside - died in the collision, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.
Erick Aguirre, 29, told woman that ‘everything was fine’ after he allegedly killed Elliot Nix in Houston
New documents reveal Jane Roberts made $10.3 million from elite firms, raising questions about the Supreme Court justices' conflicts of interest.
“How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the Earth?” Greene asked a cheering crowd.