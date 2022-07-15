Gold Fields to Guinness: Africa's top business news

STORY: Here's your five business stories making headlines in sub-Saharan Africa this week.

South Africa's Gold Fields has promised higher dividends and a Toronto Stock Exchange listing in a bid to win skeptical voters over to its proposed takeover of Canada's Yamana Gold.

The miner announced the planned acquisition, which values Yamana at $6.7 billion, at the end of May but market reaction has been largely negative and Gold Fields' share price plunged 20% on the day.

Zambia's state mining investment company has been told to find an out-of-court resolution to their long-running dispute with Vedanta Resources over Konkola Copper Mines.

KCM is a key copper mining and smelting asset and Zambia's mines minister said the country could not afford to wait for a lengthy arbitration process to be concluded.

Google's paid search results distort competition making it a "de facto monopolist", South Africa's Competition Commission has provisionally found.

The commission has been probing online markets for over a year. A Google spokesperson said the tech giant would review the report and work constructively with the commission to answer questions.

Ghana's consumer inflation reached 29.8% annually in June - scaling a peak not seen since January 2004.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday (July 13) that it would work with the government to develop a potential support program, citing the "challenging economic and social situation".

And finally, beverage company Diageo has agreed to sell its Guinness Cameroon brewery to France's Castel Group for $460 million.

In a statement Diageo said the deal, expected to complete in the first half of fiscal 2023, would give the brand expanded brewing capacity and distribution.