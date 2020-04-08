Gold Coast's Surfers Paradise Beach Closed as Queensland Enforces Social Distancing

Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, Queensland, became the latest Australian beach to be closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as governments and councils enforced social-distancing policies at popular locations.

Gold Coast City Council announced it would be closing multiple beaches after large crowds were seen gathering on the first weekend of April.

Surfers Paradise, The Spit, Coolangatta and Greenmount were shut at midnight on April 7, with police to enforce the closure, according to reports.

This video, filmed on the morning of April 8, shows temporary fencing at Surfers Paradise Beach and a sign that reads: “Beach CLOSED.”

Popular beaches in Sydney’s east were closed by the local council in March after a large crowd was seen on the iconic Bondi Beach, prompting fears social distancing orders were not being followed. Credit: intattersbeats via Storyful