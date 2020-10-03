'Going well, I think!" Trump tweets from hospital

Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" Trump wrote in his tweet from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Trump, 74, will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

White House doctor Sean P. Conley said late on Friday, that Trump was doing very well.

Conley added that Trump did not need supplemental oxygen, and had received a first dose of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc. that has been shown to shorten hospital stays.