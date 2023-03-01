Going out of his way: Pilot does U-turn mid-air to allow passengers to view Northern Lights
IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, March 1: Nigeria declares Bola Tinubu the new president-elect, but the opposition say the election was rigged. In Italy, there's sadness and anger over the deaths of dozens of migrants in a shipwreck. French football federation's president Noel Le Graet resigns, but announces he'll be filing a lawsuit for defamation against the French sports minister. Finally, a pilot goes out of his way to offer passengers the view of a lifetime - the northern lights!