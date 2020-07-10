"It's going to happen again," says former NZ PM Clark

WHO announced late on Thursday (July 9) that Clark and Liberia's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will lead a panel scrutinising the global response.

In an interview with local broadcaster TVNZ, Clark said this was the sixth time in 17 years that the WHO has declared a public health emergency.

New Zealand is among only a handful of countries to virtually eliminate the virus, with no known cases of community transmission in the South Pacific island nation, and the economy back to pre-pandemic normalcy.