'Is It Going to Crash?' Flames Flash From Plane Over Honolulu

An airplane landed safely at Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye airport in Hawaii on Saturday night, September 5, after turning around when eyewitnesses on the ground and passengers in the air reported flames or the sound of explosions.

According to local reports, emergency services rushed to the runway to meet the flight. The situation was “being assessed” by authorities on the ground, the same report said.

Hawaii News Now reported the flight was a chartered military flight heading to Guam and that it experienced a “mechanical failure.”

There were no reported injuries.

Richard Estrada, who took this video, said he heard booms outside and went to investigate. "When we walked onto the patio, we saw the plane shooting fire out of the engines. The plane appeared to immediately turn towards the ocean and slow down, " he said. “They turned back towards the airport and we lost sight of it.” Credit: Richard Estrada via Storyful