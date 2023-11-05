Goga Bitadze slams it home

The Canadian Press

KELOWNA, B.C. — Defending champion Brad Gushue of Canada advanced to the men's final at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships with an 8-3 win over Andrew Stopera of the United States on Friday. Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., which also includes vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker, broke open a close game with three points in the ninth end and stole two more in the 10th to seal the win. Canada's opportunity came in the ninth when a stone from Stopera f