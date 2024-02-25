Goga Bitadze rises to block the shot

CBC

The RCMP is warning of a new scam targeting people over email from a sender claiming to be a police officer and is urging people to be cautious. (Justin Chandler/CBC)A new scam is targeting people over email in Newfoundland and Labrador, and this time the perpetrator is impersonating the police.RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is warning the public that at least one person in the province has come forward, claiming they had been contacted over email to be issued a subpoena.The email was from someo