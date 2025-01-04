Goga Bitadze goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Goga Bitadze goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 01/03/2025
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most important: what seven arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
Things are getting ugly in Miami. Is the franchise ready to part with its superstar?
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 18 of the 2024 season.
Rourke first tore his right ACL at the end of the 2022 season while at Ohio and is set for revision surgery next week.
Goodbye 2024, hello 2025. With the new year only three days into existence, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh to conjure up ten wild predictions for the remaining 363 days.
Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
We're into 2025, ladies and gents! Dan Titus looks into his crystal ball to see what could happen during the rest of the fantasy basketball season.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
Barkley will finish the regular season 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson's mark of 2,105.
The Vikings-Lions matchup will set some records.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
"Big Dom" DiSandro and A.J. Brown helped convince an Eagles fan to return the ball from the stands.
Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants?
Beck underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow this week after injuring it during the SEC title game.
Michael Penix Jr. has a rookie season to finish and a wedding to plan.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.