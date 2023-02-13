Goffstown man accused of leading police on chase through several towns
A man from Goffstown is accused of leading police on a chase through multiple towns.
A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered. Acosta testified that he did not know his son, Abel Acosta, had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teenager got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.
The Florida congressman honoured a combat veteran accused of killing a Michigan man in 2019
A private autopsy ordered by Elliot Blair’s family shows he appeared to have been ‘hit and dragged’ by more than one attacker prior to his death
The family assumed their dog had been bringing back the bones of some animal -- until they saw a human skull in the front yard.
A police spokesman said: 'The fact that this man survived such an ordeal is quite simply a miracle.'
RCMP have released forensic sketches and descriptions of suspects they believed were involved in a break-and-enter that ended with a man fatally shot and a woman injured Friday morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called to a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., shortly before 4 a.m. CST for a break-and-enter and a suspicious death, according to police. Investigators determined that a man who lived at the house and was shot and killed,
Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at the hospital Jan. 17, about an hour after police say he was tased three times and handcuffed by Raleigh officers.
The Capitol riot trial for Proud Boys leaders promised to be a historic showcase for some of the most compelling evidence of an alleged plot by far-right extremists to halt the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. Lawyers representing the five Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy have repeatedly sparred with U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly during breaks in testimony. Two defense lawyers at one point floated the idea of withdrawing from the case if Kelly did not rule in their favor on evidentiary matters.
Richard Wakeling, 55, from Brentwood, Essex, fled the UK in 2018.
Hundreds of Muslims descended on a police station in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province Saturday, snatched a blasphemy suspect from his cell and took him outside and lynched him, police said. Senior police officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa said a man identified only as Waris had been in police custody for desecrating pages of a copy of Islam's holy book, the Quran. Alpa said an enraged mob of hundreds stormed the Warburton police station where some protesters used a wooden ladder to climb a wall and opened the main gate for the angry mob.
"My name is Vant Hayes and I'm the only Black one left out here." Hayes, who says he's 88-years old or "somewhere around there," represents the end of an era in the village of Breton, Alta. 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. His grandparents William and Mollie Hayes and their children moved to the area from Oklahoma in the early 1900s as part of the Great Migration of Black settlers from the United States, lured by the promise of free land and a better life. An increase in discrimination in t
The building was set on fire months ago, police said.
The tortured bodies of four municipal employees were found Saturday stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said identified the victims as city employees, but gave no additional details. Playa del Carmen has long had a problem with illicit businesses, drug sales at shops and beach front restaurants taking over the beach zone.
"We are always stronger together."
STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.
A seven-month-old baby and 12-year-old girl are among those pulled from the rubble.
Manitoba RCMP announced two arrests this week related to alcohol trafficking in First Nations communities, and the arrests come just one week after one Indigenous leader accused RCMP of not doing enough to crack down on illegal alcohol sales in First Nations. In a media release Wednesday, RCMP confirmed a woman from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) was arrested in late January after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the community and found an “undisclosed quantity of liquor, numer
The head of a union representing most of the Memphis Fire Department said three employees who were fired after the death of Tyre Nichols weren’t given enough information as they responded to the call for medical help. Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, also wrote in a letter to city councilmembers that information was withheld from those first responders by people on the scene. Nichols, who is Black, was beaten by Memphis police after he was pulled over Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation.
A priest in western Mexico has been shot to death, the eighth killed under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center identified the priest as Rev. Juan Angulo Fonseca. The center said Sunday that eight priests, including Angulo Fonseca, have been murdered during the current administration, which took office in December 2018.
Tulsa police arrest 2 accused of child abuse; investigate claims that 11-year-old boy was murdered