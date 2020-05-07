'God's Creation': Mammatus Clouds Form After Storm Hits Tulsa, Oklahoma

Heavy mammatus – or ‘mammary’ – clouds were seen over Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 28 after a severe tornado-warned storm swept through the city and surrounding counties.

In this video, the cloud formation – made up of bulges or pouches at the base of other clouds – can be seen covering the sky at sunset. The clouds are said to form as a result of air turbulence within large cumulonimbus structures.

“Wow, these clouds are amazing. God’s creation,” the video recorder, Walter B. Williams II, can be heard saying in the background.

“Terrible tornado storms came through. And when the storm passed over, this is what God does, I love it,” he says.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the city and nearby areas on April 28 evening. Heavy bouts of hail and lightning were also seen in Tulsa on the same date. Credit: Walter B. Williams II via Storyful