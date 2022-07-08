Godfather actor James Caan dead at age 82
Actor James Caan, best known for his role as Sonny in “The Godfather,” has died at the age of 82, his family tweeted.
Actor James Caan, best known for his role as Sonny in “The Godfather,” has died at the age of 82, his family tweeted.
The Portugal international has been given time to deal with a family issue.
The Queen isn't happy with Prince William and Kate Middleton over their frequent helicopter use to get from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace.
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil
TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes. “It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said. The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi
Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.
Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players
The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-
Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works
The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar
GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu
Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.
It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po
Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i
The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55
WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff