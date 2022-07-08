Goats Keep Close Eye on Great Dane Puppy at Maine Farm

Goats flocked to watch a Great Dane puppy as he was out playing at a farm in Maine, footage posted to YouTube shows.

The video, captured by Hope Hall of Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, shows the goats keeping a close eye on puppy Arthur while out on his walk.

Hall explained in the YouTube caption that domesticated dogs are a goat’s “biggest predator” in their area, and she wants to familiarize Arthur with them so he’ll be less likely to chase them when he’s older.

“Goats in a herd have a really cool way of sticking together to protect each other and also they warn each other with sneezes and snorts that something is around that could be dangerous,” Hall wrote in the caption.

An estimated “60 playful little goats” are born on the farm each spring, Hall said. Her YouTube channel features a wealth of videos showing the daily life and adventures of the farm’s inhabitants. Credit: Hope Hall via Storyful