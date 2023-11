Goats were treated to a Thanksgiving feast ahead of the holiday at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, on November 20,

The banquet included veterinarian-approved foods including mashed turnips, pears, blueberries, shaved carrots, and “mocktails” made from beet juice, the zoo told Storyful. Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful