Goat Plays With Gigantic Soccer Ball

A playful goat in Oberlin, Ohio, showcased his skills by punting a large soccer ball back and forth with his owner.

Tammy Tunison told Storyful that she believes Junior has been practicing his ball skills on his own, surprising her with his abilities.

Even when it was time for Tunison to play with her other goat, Junior continued to interact with the ball, hoping to regain her attention.

Oberlin farmer Tammy Tunison regularly films humorous videos of her goats and other pets, posting them to her Hobby Farm Facebook account. Credit: Tammy Tunison via Storyful