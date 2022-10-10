Goat Makes Daring Rooftop Escape

A mischievous goat hopped onto a roof to escape its enclosure in Sacramento, California.

Footage filmed by Skip Campbell on August 1 shows Dottie the goat escaping from her pen by springing onto the roof and jumping down outside the fence. That wasn’t the end of her escape plan, however, as she went back and attempted to pry open the fence for Daisy, the other goat inside.

“I spent a week trying to figure out how my goat Dottie was escaping from her pen, and I finally put up a camera,” Campbell told Storyful. “It was confusing because after escaping Dottie would immediately go to the gate to push and bend it almost open for the other goat (Daisy). So when I found Dottie out it would look like she had pulled the gate enough to get out, but in reality she had pushed it after she escaped across the roof.” Credit: Skip Campbell via Storyful