Which goaltender should lead the Leafs in the playoffs?
Frederik Andersen has the experience, Jack Campbell has the gloves but which goaltender should get the nod as the Leafs prepare for a postseason with more pressure than ever?
he Flames said in a release that the player is in isolation and all other players and staff members have tested negative.
Freddie Gillespie embraced the moment. Malachi Flynn, not so much.
"I don't want to get to that point like Buffalo, seriously," Merzlikins said after the Blue Jackets lost their eighth straight game.
Thornton upended Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, who was well away from the puck, in the third period of Toronto's 5-3 win over the Jets Thursday night.
Roger Goodell is ready to break out some awkward hugs again.
Justin Layne was initially pulled over for speeding on the highway, according to police.
Kyle Lowry misses the simple things about Toronto, like driving on the Gardiner Expressway (why?) and interacting with Raptors fans on Bloor.
McGregor's first order of business: banning the man he punched.
Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner helped shepherd in the Maple Leafs' deadline acquisition.
Newly acquired skill-factory Jakub Vrana exploded with four goals for the Red Wings versus the Stars on Thursday night.
Clarke was one of the most decorated players to come from Boston in the past decade and had recently declared for the NBA draft.
"I got a little over carried away. And I apologize."
A battle between two London rivals, and two Serie A powers fighting for European qualification highlight this week's slate.
The Spanish and Italian clubs still clinging to the Super League must disavow the breakaway or face being banned from the Champions League, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told The Associated Press on Friday. Although the Super League imploded this week after being rapidly abandoned by most participants, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan have not left the project and officials could "suffer some consequences," Ceferin said. "It's crystal clear that the clubs will have to decide if they are Super League or they are a European club," Ceferin said in a telephone interview with the AP. "If they say we are a Super League, then they don't play Champions League, of course ... and if they are ready to do that, they can play in their own competition." It took UEFA only 48 hours to see off the threat of a group of 12 clubs forming a Super League with largely closed access, splitting from the Champions League where qualification is determined annually from domestic competitions. But Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who was to chair the Super League, continues to defy Ceferin by pledging to keep working on reviving the Super League. While Madrid's place in the Champions League semifinals next week is not at risk, participation in the future will be unless the ultimatum is dropped. 'Everybody faces consequences,' says UEFA president The Super League launch became unviable when it was deserted on Tuesday night by the six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — followed by Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan the next day. UEFA is assessing sanctions for officials from the clubs involved in the rebellion that threatened to rip European football apart after being launched on Sunday night just as Ceferin was preparing to officially unveil a new format for the Champions League the following day. "We still are waiting for legal expertise and then we will say, but everybody faces consequences for their decisions and they know that," Ceferin said. "For me, it's a very different situation between the clubs that admitted their mistake and said, `We will leave the project.' The others mainly know I would say that this project is dead, but they don't want to believe it, probably." UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin gives a press conference of the Union of European Football Associations UEFA, on November 20, 2018 in Brussels.(Laurie Dieffembacq/AFP via Getty Images)) Ceferin led a virtual meeting of UEFA's top decision-making body on Friday when the prospect of punishing the club officials who misled them was discussed. "We agreed today at the executive committee to connect with the football federations, the national associations and leagues that are concerned," Ceferin said. "We will do that next week and we'll see. It would be good that we can see what specific leagues can do, and what the federations can do, and what UEFA can do." Ceferin was speaking exactly a week after he hoped to have seen off the prospect of a Super League that has been dangled by elite clubs since the AP reported in January on the JP Morgan Chase-funded breakaway plan that was eventually triggered on Sunday. "It was all the time somewhere in the air, not exactly that it will happen, but that something is going on," Ceferin said. "But I still thought that people cannot lie so much, because if they would want to do it, they would not do the ECA meeting on Friday ... but the way they did it was the worst possible." 'A pure betrayal' The European Club Association headed — until his resignation two days later — by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli last Friday approved a new format for the Champions League for 2024 as did a key UEFA committee. But it turned out the concessions made to placate the wealthiest clubs were not enough to prevent them reneging on promises to Ceferin. "The worst day was Saturday, because then I realized that it was a pure betrayal, that some people lied to us for years," Ceferin said. "It was quite strange because I didn't know what exactly will happen the next day. It was like something will be announced; nobody knows what. "Then I got a phone call from three or four clubs saying, `We are terribly sorry, but we have to say otherwise we are out.' ... But then on Sunday when I woke up, I was sure, I was very confident to face this and solve this."
MINNEAPOLIS — The sputtering Minnesota Twins shelved another regular on Friday, placing first baseman Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. Sanó is batting .111 with two home runs and 20 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right fielder Max Kepler and left fielder Kyle Garlick are three of the five players currently on Minnesota's COVID-19 injured list. Infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomás Telis were also returned to the team's alternate training site. Outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Tzu-Wei Lin and infielder Nick Gordon were promoted to fill the open roster spots. Kirilloff, one of baseball's top prospects who made his debut in the playoffs last year, can also play first base. Gordon, another one of the club's past first-round draft picks, has yet to appear in the major leagues. Lin signed with the organization before this season. He has played in 101 career games, all with Boston. He'll be the first Taiwan-born player in Twins history. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The Avengers will assemble at the Smoothie King Center on May 3.
Zdeno Chara left the Boston Bruins when they couldn't guarantee him a full-time gig at age 43 and joined the Washington Capitals. Chara has since turned 44 and shown he can still put in the work. On Saturday, he is expected to become the 13th player in league history to skate in 1,600 regular-season games. Less than a week after 41-year-old Patrick Marleau broke Gordie Howe's career games played record, Chara will reach his lofty milestone that those who know him credit to a legendary workout regimen that has kept him on the ice this long and evolved throughout the course of his career. “I was always very disciplined and driven, and I had a lot of passion for training and diet and staying on course,” Chara said Thursday. “The process to get to those milestones, it takes time, it takes years, days away from families, and I kind of always enjoy that whole process, reaching those goals.” Chara has already accomplished many goals, winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman in 2009 and lifting the Stanley Cup as Boston's captain in 2011. The 6-foot-9 Slovak also led the Bruins to the final in 2013 and 2019, proving wrong the youth coaches back home who cut him and the teams that passed on him in the 1996 draft before the New York Islanders selected him in the third round. The Islanders, Chara's opponent for this latest milestone, traded him after 231 games, and the Ottawa Senators lost him to Boston in free agency in 2006. Chara grew into a titan of the sport with the “C" on his chest and a reputation as a gym rat. Longtime Bruins coach Claude Julien recalls plenty of nights when Chara would play 25 minutes and still be working out when he was ready to leave the rink. “He’s like a machine,” Julien said. Skating coach Adam Nicholas said Chara also shows up an hour or more before an on-ice workout just to prepare. One of the first things Chara said to Nicholas when they began working together half a decade ago was: “I’m just an average guy looking for success.” “Guys were joking around that it’s almost like he’s trying to touch every piece of equipment that’s in the gym every time,” said Patrice Bergeron, who played alongside Chara for 14 seasons with Boston. “He’s just in there and working at all times and doing extra.” The work has changed. Chara at 20, breaking into the pros with the American Hockey League's Kentucky Thoroughblades, needed to build strength. Chara at 35 or 40 shifted gears when the rest of the league was getting faster and should've been able to skate circles around him. They didn't. “As his career moved into the later stages, he was smart enough to adapt his training to what he needed to do to continue to be effective,” Julien said. “He was always big, strong and tough to play against. As he got older, he changed his training into maybe working a little bit more on quick feet and that kind of stuff.” Chara has told Nicholas of his skating, “I need to put this mansion in a one-bedroom apartment." Nicholas praised Chara for his love of self-improvement and said, “He changed completely from basically trying to outpower everybody to now he’s as quick or quicker than others.” To Chara's teammates, it didn't matter what he was working on as much as how committed he was to doing it. Ralph Krueger, who coached Team Europe at 2016 World Cup of Hockey, called Chara's off-ice package an example to follow. “He’s still got that drive and that competitiveness and he wants to get better, so he’s always working out and working on his game,” Bergeron said. “It’s more the fact that he’s always in there doing something.” Chara isn't a top-pairing force like he once was, but he is still averaging 18 minutes a game for a Cup contender. The Bruins let Chara and Torey Krug depart in free agency to clear the way for younger players on defence, but the Capitals got exactly what they were hoping for by signing him. “He just adds so much,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “He understands game situations. He understands where to put the puck, how to defend in front of our net, how to stop the cycle. He does all the little things that you want (from) a veteran player.” That's what Chara wants to be known for at this stage of his career. “Team success is always first,” he said. “I just try to contribute to the team success and help the team as much as I can.” With a handful of games left until his 16th trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs, Chara is glad to hold an important position with Washington and has more than earned coach Peter Laviolette's trust in crucial situations. The league's oldest player prefers to stay in the present and won't make any promises about his future, and that's more than OK for the win-now Capitals, who are counting on him in their attempt to capture a second championship in four years. “He’s an extremely talented player and he’s allowing himself to continue playing by the condition that he keeps himself in,” Laviolette said. “I don’t want to say you lose the passion or lose the flame or lose the fire, but it takes more to keep that burn going, and he clearly has that burn." ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested Friday in Ohio after police said they found a loaded gun in his car during an early morning traffic stop. Layne, 23, was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Willoughby Hills police said. Police said they stopped Layne at about 1:20 a.m. when his Dodge Charger was going 89 mph in a 60 mph zone. A records check showed he was driving with a suspended license and he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation in another jurisdiction, police said. They said they searched the car after smelling marijuana and seeing loose particles of it scattered throughout the vehicle. That search revealed a loaded Glock pistol in the centre console, police said. They said Layne wasn’t a licensed conceal-carry permit holder in Ohio. Layne was arrested on the gun charge and cited on the related traffic violations. He was taken to the county jail to await arraignment. According to the police report, Layne acknowledged the gun was his and said he forgot it was there. Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten issued a statement that said: “We are aware of the incident but still gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.” Layne played 16 games but made no starts last season for the Steelers, who selected him out of Michigan State in the third round of the 2019 draft. He had 10 tackles on defence and 12 more on special teams last season. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press