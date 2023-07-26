'Our goal is a state championship every year': Covington Catholic football team is like a family

CovCath (9-3 record in 2022) returns plenty of talent this season as it moves to Class 4A. The Colonels were in Class 5A last season. "The biggest thing right now is our guys are showing up to work," CovCath coach Eddie Eviston said. "We have a little different outlook on the year because of the different scenery with the different class, different district. It's one of those things you can't worry about that. We work every day and those guys have handled it real well." Senior quarterback Evan Pitzer and senior tight end Willie Rodriguez joined the podcast and discussed how close the team has been all year. "I'd say we're like all family," Pitzer said. "We'll hang out together. And I think that helps us on the field with the chemistry. We know what each other is going to do. But, not only that but I think we're hungry. We lost to Frederick Douglass last year in the second round. Our goal is a state championship every year, year in and year out. And I think a lot of guys want that and we're going to work it this year." Eviston said Pitzer and Rodriguez are among the leaders of an experienced group this year for the Colonels who open the season against visiting Ryle Aug. 18. "They've been a vital part of our program for the last two years," Eviston said. "As they enter their senior year we look to them for leadership. These guys continue to step up."