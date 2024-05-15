'GMFB' reveals 2024 International Games in London, Germany
"GMFB" reveals 2024 International Games in London, England and Germany.
In one scenario, Dallas makes Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history. In another, the Cowboys decline that commitment, at which point another team will make him the top paid player in NFL history.
DENVER (AP) — The nameplate above the locker for Valeri Nichushkin has already been removed at the Colorado Avalanche's practice facility. It could be just for now — or possibly for good. For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice. This may be the last straw for the Avs when it comes to the talented 29-year-old Russian forward. Nichushkin was suspended
The couple were together for seven years.
“Gonna be epic,” Brittany Mahomes promised her Instagram followers just before the new Swimsuit Issue debuted. And she played a Taylor Swift song.
The mogul last covered the publication in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge
As he takes the reins in Atlanta, Kirk Cousins engineered a visit to watch film with Jon Gruden that "broke down a barrier" with Falcons teammates.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship. Tavares ended the extra session quickly, taking the puck from behind centre ice, then skating into the Austrian zone and ripping a shot past goaltender David Madlener. It was unlikely anyone on the Canadian bench would have thought such heroics would have been necessary after 40 minutes of play.
Good news for Adam Levine. The former Voice coach may finally start to live down the Season 15 gaffe that found him pleading with viewers to save one of his contestants (who had been too ill to sing) over another (who actually had performed). The show of favoritism dogged the Maroon 5 frontman until and …
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL coach Jon Gruden lost a Nevada Supreme Court ruling Tuesday in a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit he filed against the league after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but his lawyer said he will appeal. A three-justice panel split 2-1, saying the league can force the civil case out of state court and into private arbitration that might be overseen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said he will appeal to
Gabriella DeGasperis is a force of nature.
EDMONTON — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer sounded in Vancouver's 4-3 victory in Game 3 Sunday after Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks' net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy's leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Souc
The Cowboys will give quarterback Trey Lance the bulk of the reps in training camp and much of the work in the preseason.
Negotiations between the PGA Tour, DP World and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – which bankrolls LIV Golf – have been ongoing.
PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia upset the United States 5-4 when Milos Kelemen scored with 1:04 left in overtime at the ice hockey world championship on Monday. The Americans were handed their second loss in three games. Libor Hudacek, Simon Nemec and Patrik Koch also scored for the Slovaks and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj stopped 39 shots in Group B in Ostrava. Down 4-1, the Americans made a three-goal comeback within 12:06 of the third period to force overtime. Shane Pinto scored the second for the America
Paul Maurice is in his second season coaching the Florida Panthers, trying to guide them to a second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. It was pointed out to him not long ago that, in his current profession, two years seems like an eternity. Such is the life he chose. “Tough business,” Maurice said. “Could have been a doctor.” Job security is basically an oxymoron in the world of professional coaching, and the turnover rate right now in the NHL is wild. In the four biggest U.S. pro
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruins captain Brad Marchand will not play in Game 5 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, coach Jim Montgomery said. Marchand traveled with the team to Florida but is “not an option tonight,” Montgomery said after the team’s morning skate. Marchand, the team’s leading scorer in this year’s playoffs before he was injured, was staggered on a hit to his head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3
Astros starter Ronel Blanco was ejected at the start of the fourth inning of a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night after umpires found a foreign substance that first base umpire Erich Bacchus said was “the stickiest stuff I've felt on a glove.” Third base umpire Laz Diaz ejected Blanco after a check of his glove before he threw a pitch in the fourth inning. The umpires, Blanco and Houston manager Joe Espada stood at the mound for a couple of minutes discussing the issue before the right-hander was ejected.
Reba McEntire and John Legend scored big victories on "The Voice" Tuesday night. Find out which singers made it to the Season 25 finale.
A ring announcer who mistakenly called the wrong winner in a women’s World Boxing Association (WBA) title fight has quit after receiving abuse on social media.
The pair met in 2012 and married in 2017.