'GMFB' crew react to Travis Kelce's sideline confrontation with Chiefs HC Andy Reid
The 'Good Morning Football' crew react to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's sideline confrontation with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
The 'Good Morning Football' crew react to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's sideline confrontation with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Kanye West seemingly hoped to upstage Taylor Swift and reignite their age-old feud at last weekend’s Super Bowl — but the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly thwarted his alleged plans. The newly minted 14-time Grammy winner, 34, allegedly got the embattled “Heartless” rapper, 46, booted from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he’d purchased seats in front of her suite for the showdown ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said on Wednesday that his push of head coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII was “definitely unacceptable.”
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade quickly transformed from a day of celebration to the scene of a deadly shooting.
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
Jeremy O'Day opened CFL free agency with a huge bang. The Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager signed seven players on Tuesday. Included was running back A.J. Ouellette, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last season with the Toronto Argonauts after helping them win the 2022 Grey Cup. Ouellette, who signed a two-year deal, certainly addresses a need. Last season, Saskatchewan (6-12) boasted the league's second-worst ground game (84.4 yards per game) in missing the playoffs for a second straig
You’ve probably seen the video of Andy Reid jumping on top of Chris Jones to celebrate the Super Bowl. Here’s the backstory.
“That was five quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today,” Travis said
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
Nearly two dozen MLB teams have a legitimate shot at contention in what should be a volatile 2024.
This 2024 MLB season will be dominated by talk of one superteam – but what's your club's outlook?
Hundreds of thousands gathered in downtown Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs’ latest NFL championship on Wednesday.
See Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed tackle some orders and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. surehandedly hand them out Tuesday at this Blue Springs restaurant.
"You’d have to be asleep at the wheel to not know that the scoreboard has been placed in that gap."
The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions (again) and the NFL offseason is in full swing. No better time for a fantasy football mock draft!
The Japanese star benefited from the withdrawal of Lesia Tsurenko at the Qatar Open.
Another free agent is off the board with Jorge Soler signing with the San Francisco Giants. Here's the latest news in MLB free agency.
City Connect alternate uniforms were introduced in 2021 and designed to shine light on things unique to the MLB team and city it represents.
‘Over 82 games, things get stale every once in a while. They just get into a game and it’s not there for them, so you try to give them a little bit of a feel.’
Hamilton, 39, will leave Mercedes at the end of the year to replace the Spaniard in 2025.