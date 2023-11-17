GM workers first to ratify pay deal won by UAW

STORY: Strikes that crippled the U.S. auto industry were ended by big deals on pay hikes.

But those agreements needed ratification by union members.

Now workers at General Motors have become the first to give their approval.

They have voted to back the deal negotiated by the United Auto Workers union.

That will see top wages rise by 33% when cost-of-living adjustments are included.

Attention now turns to the other members of the Detroit Three.

Similar deals at Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis await approval.

Industry-watchers say the signs are that they will comfortably pass.

Other automakers are racing to make their own agreements as they strive to hold onto workers.

UAW chief Shawn Fain has said the union will target non-unionised firms that don’t lift pay:

"Terrified auto executives across the country are rushing to give their own employees raises in the hopes of fending off the UAW.”

Subaru is the latest to say it plans pay increases.

The Japanese firm said Thursday that workers at its plant in Indiana will get hikes in line with industry levels.

It didn’t give a precise number.

That follows similar moves at other firms using non-unionised labor, including Toyota, Honda and Hyundai.