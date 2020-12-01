GM won't take $2B stake in Nikola
GM has confirmed the company won't take an equity stake in electric truck maker Nikola. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.
Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.
Hamilton, who already has the 2020 title won, tested positive on Monday after experiencing "mild" symptoms.
Tom Brady simply refuses to criticize his head coach, even though his head coach has been publicly criticizing him.
PHILADELPHIA — Even facing the league’s worst defence couldn’t help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes.Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.The offensive line struggled again, receivers weren’t open often enough and a couple times didn’t run the right route.All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defence that came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.“We just didn’t make plays,” Wentz said. “I don’t think it was scheme. I didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t make enough good throws.”Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception. Following a week of speculation that rookie backup Jalen Hurts would get more playing time, it didn’t happen. Hurts played two snaps and threw one pass, a completion.“It’s not about one guy,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We had breakdowns across the board. It doesn’t matter who was back there, the mistakes were gonna be made and it’s something we have to fix.”The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives. They didn’t get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half.“I can be better early,” Wentz said. “Slow starts are frustrating.”Pederson defended going for fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15 down 11 points in the fourth quarter, saying the team needed to “stay aggressive.” Wentz’s pass went straight to Seattle’s Quandre Diggs as Dallas Goedert turned the other way on the route.“I’ll take the blame,” Goedert said. “I knew the ball was coming to me. I was trying to do too much.”Philadelphia used its 10th different offensive line combination after losing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks hasn’t played this season following surgery on his Achilles.Wentz was sacked six times and got hit numerous times.“We have battled with a lot of injury, a lot of moving parts,” Pederson said. “We haven’t had the consistency and continuity you would like. We don’t make excuses for it. We have to get better.”The Eagles (3-7-1) would be playing for draft positioning in most seasons with such a poor record but they’re only a half-game behind the Giants (4-7) and Washington in the woeful NFC East.“I’m frustrated. I hate losing,” Wentz said. “But the crazy thing is this division is wide open and guys know that. We’re looking ahead to next week, getting this thing turned around, getting going in the right direction and hopefully surprise some people.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press
Fuller had been coming off a 171-yard, two-touchdown performance for the Texans.
Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.
The Marlins added a submariner to their bullpen in a trade with the Indians.
The Broncos had to pull up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday, and it did not go well.
Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.
A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.
A bettor had a major sweat all day Sunday on a huge parlay.
Carnival Corp. surprisingly backed down once LeBron James got involved.
The Celtics have shelved Kemba Walker until at least the start of January, as the All-Star point guard continues to recover from a lingering left knee injury, the team announced on Monday morning.
As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.
Philly and Wentz look like they’d be better apart, but his contract makes that almost impossible. Joined at the bank, they are flailing together.
It's weird to see the Browns with an 8-3 next to them in the standings.
One bettor had $500,000 riding on the Eagles' weird decision to go for 2.
Watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles highlights from Week 12 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Eagles will regret not drafting DK Metcalf for a long time.
Mike Minor and Michael A. Taylor ink deals with the Royals on this edition of FastCast