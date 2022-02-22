Global markets plunge, oil prices jump as Russia recognises breakaway Ukraine regions
Russia's move to recognise the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk has sent ripples through global markets on Tuesday, with falls across Asia, and in early trading in Europe. Oil prices also jumped, with the international benchmark Brent Crude hitting its highest level since mid-2014. Investors are now focusing on which sanctions the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union might impose on Russia in response.