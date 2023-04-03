Global factory activity weakens as demand falters

STORY: Global factory activity weakened in March, as consumers feeling the pinch from rising living costs cut back.

That’s according to surveys shown on Monday (April 3).

It suggests this weaker outlook will continue to hurt economic recoveries and keep policymakers busy.

Although factories across the euro zone saw a further decline last month, the cost of manufacturing fell for the first time since mid-2020.

S&P Global's final euro zone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.3 in March from February's 48.5.

Anything below 50 represents contraction, while above that mark shows growth.

German manufacturing activity shrank in March at the fastest pace in almost three years

Weak demand continued to drag down France's factory sector.

That as purchasing managers turned pessimistic about the 12-month outlook for their businesses.

In Britain, manufacturers also slipped.

But they did turn more optimistic about the future, as cost pressures and supply chain problems eased.

The improving supply chains and lower energy costs meant input prices fell in the euro zone for the first time since July 2020 - just when the health crisis hit the global economy.

Export-reliant Japan saw manufacturing activity contract in March, while growth in China stalled.

Japan's PMI stood at 49.2 in March, up from February's 47.7, but was still below the 50-threshold.

It comes as new orders contracted for a ninth-consecutive month.

And China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI stood at 50 in March, much lower than market forecasts of 51.7.