Gleyber Torres' two-run single
Gleyber Torres knocks a line drive two-run single to right-center field as the Yankees take an early 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
The U.S., finally, looks like gold medal contenders again.
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
The comparisons of contemporary women’s times to historical men’s times are a fascinating window into the progression of the sport of swimming.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
Dygert overcame an early fall on the slick Paris pavement to earn Team USA's second medal; Knibb fell three times before successfully finishing.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
More than 750 additional scholarships are coming to college sports.
Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi State.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Whitham, who turns 14 on Saturday, will be the youngest player in a top-level men's or women's soccer game when she makes her debut — potentially as soon as Sunday.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.