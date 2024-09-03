Gleyber Torres' two-run double
Gleyber Torres drills a two-run double to left field, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the 3rd inning
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Willy Adames hit a home run in his fifth consecutive game and his 13th three-run homer of the season, putting him in some rare company.
Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn’t played for the Padres since June 21.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been struggling with PTSD and has been placed on the non-football injury list. He is ineligible for the Chief's first four games.
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Hudson's catch set up USC's first TD of the game.
LSU has now lost five straight opening games with Sunday's loss in Las Vegas
American Taylor Fritz has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, avenging a loss to Casper Ruud at the French Open.
Emma Navarro has now beaten Coco Gauff two straight times after her victory at Wimbledon earlier this summer.
The Kansas City Royals added three bats off waivers that could help their postseason drive.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
Jeremiyah Love scored the game-winner with 1:54 to go.
Debuting new coordinators on offense and defense, No. 8 Penn State dominated West Virginia at Morgantown.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
The Bulldogs made it look easy in the second half against the Tigers.
Darren Baker, best known for being carried out of harm's way as a 3-year-old bat boy during the 2002 World Series, is being called up to the Major Leagues by the Washington Nationals.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.