Gleyber Torres' RBI single
Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization and acknowledges team officials have flown out to meet the reigning MVP on multiple occasions. Murphy added that the Packers want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond. He discussed the Rodgers situation in a column posted on the Packers’ website on Saturday. “This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote. Murphy said that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur "have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron.” ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers has indicated he doesn’t want to return to the Packers. The ESPN report had said Murphy, Gutekunst and LaFleur had flown out separately to meet Rodgers during the off-season. Gutekunst said Thursday night he has no plans to trade Rodgers and that he remained confident the three-time MVP would play for the Packers again. Murphy wrote that the Packers have been working with Rodgers and his agent, David Dunn, to resolve the 37-year-old quarterback’s concerns about the organization. Murphy doesn’t specify the nature of those concerns. “We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Murphy wrote. “He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.” Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018. The speculation regarding Rodgers’ long-term future began when the Packers traded up four spots in the first round last year to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the draft. On the night the Packers selected Love, Gutekunst acknowledged to reporters he hadn’t yet connected with Rodgers about the move. Rodgers said afterward the Love selection caught him by surprise and complicated his hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay. “I certainly look back to last year’s draft and just kind of, maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better,” Gutekunst said Thursday night. “There’s no doubt about it. The draft’s an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it’s going to unfold and it happens pretty fast. But certainly I think looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better.” Rodgers responded by throwing an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and earning his third MVP award last season, but continued to make cryptic remarks about his long-term future with the Packers. During the Packers’ playoff run, Rodgers referred to his future as a “beautiful mystery.” Rodgers said that “a lot of guys’ futures are uncertain, myself included,” after an NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay, though he said less than a week later on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” in 2021. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
PARIS — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain scraped a 2-1 home win against Lens to move to the top of the French league and pressure Lille ahead of its game against Nice late Saturday. Lille needed a victory to reclaim the lead by one point. Neymar opened the scoring following a defensive error in the 33rd minute and captain Marquinhos scored with another powerful header — just as he had against Manchester City midweek — to make it 2-0 after an hour. But Lens exposed poor PSG defending when it scored straight from the restart as striker Ignatius Ganogo slotted home following a fine team move. Lens stayed in fifth place and the Europa League spot but was level on points with Marseille. Rennes can move into fifth if it wins at struggling Bordeaux on Sunday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was without star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is nursing a calf injury, while central midfielders Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti were rested for the return leg at City on Tuesday. PSG trails 2-1. Neymar gave PSG the lead following a Lens error. Defender Facundo Medina won the ball near the penalty area, but then panicked and passed it back into the feet of Neymar, who finished confidently. Lens had chances to equalize near the break. Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo's shot was pushed away by goalkeeper Keylor Navas and the loose ball fell to defender Jonathan Clauss, who drilled it wide with Navas grounded. Seko Fofana shot just wide in the 44th. Sunday's big game has third-placed Monaco hosting fourth-placed Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
Chuba Hubbard's patience was finally rewarded Saturday. The Oklahoma State running back from Sherwood Park, Alta., was taken by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round, No. 126 overall, of the NFL draft. Hubbard's selection was notable in that he was the fourth Canadian drafted, tying the 2014 record for most Canucks picked. And with Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson of Windsor, Ont., and Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary both still on the board, there's an opportunity for that mark to be eclipsed. Hubbard had to wait two days in order to hear his name called as the first-round selections were made Thursday night, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday. Three Canadians were taken Friday night. Oregon safety Jevon Holland, of Coquitlam, B.C., went in the second round, No. 36 overall, to the Miami Dolphins. Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, of Montreal, and Tennessee receiver Josh Palmer, of Brampton, Ont., were taken in the third round by Washington and the L.A. Chargers, respectively. The six-foot, 208-pound Hubbard ran for 625 yards (4.7-yard average) and five touchdowns last season. After missing two games with a high ankle sprain, he decided to opt out of the remainder of the '20 campaign and declare for the draft. It wasn't the ending Hubbard envisioned when he decided to remain in school after leading American university football with 2,094 yards rushing (6.4-yard average) and 21 TDs in 2019. But Hubbard proved earlier this month at Oklahoma State's pro day he's healthy again, posting an official 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds although some social media reports had him running under 4.40 seconds. Hubbard also registered a 36-inch vertical jump, 4.26-second short shuttle and 20 reps in the 225-pound bench press. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. The Canadian Press
BRIGHTON, England — Brighton virtually guaranteed another season in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 2-0 on Saturday. Danny Welbeck won the penalty that was converted by Pascal Gross in the 14th minute, then provided the moment of the match by bringing down a high ball with a neat flick before firing home a low shot for the second goal in the 79th. Brighton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining and can start planning for a fourth straight year in the top flight. Leeds struggled without two of its most influential players, holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha, who missed the match because of injury. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard missed great chances to earn Brighton an even bigger win at Amex Stadium. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Benjamin St-Juste is going to need a little time to fully understand he's an NFL player now. The Minnesota cornerback was taken in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night by the Washington Football Team. Even after sleeping on it, St-Juste, of Montreal, was having a little difficulty coming to grips with the realization he's a full-time football player. "I'm always someone who takes a bit more time to just reflect on everything, call up my mom and dad and just chat about it," St-Juste said during a video conference Saturday. "It will probably be the next few days when I really realize what I did. "But my mind is always on the next thing, keep working and keep working." St-Juste said he had multiple meetings with Washington officials throughout the draft process but was somewhat surprised to have been drafted by the franchise. "When I talked with my agent, there were different teams that were supposed to pick me but they ended up getting a corner," St-Juste said. "I think (Washington) has a specific plan for me. "I think I might not just play corner, I might be moved around inside at safety, all around. I don't know yet about the specific plan but I think that's it." The six-foot-three, 205-pound St-Juste, 23, played in five of Minnesota’s seven games this season. He registered 14 tackles and broke up three passes while earning academic All Big-10 honours. St-Juste has certainly shown resiliency during his football tenure. He began his college career at Michigan, playing as a freshman in 2017 before redshirting in 2018 due to a hamstring injury that ultimately affected his scholarship status. He transferred to Minnesota in 2019, appearing in all 13 games (starting nine) and finished tied for the team lead with 10 pass breakups. "I think (adversity) played a big role in my journey," he said. "Going through barriers, going through adversity, that shapes your character, that shapes your personality … and it gets the best out of you. "It shows if you really love football and I love football and so I went through it and came out stronger. I still have this chip on my shoulder and I think it put me in the position I am today." St-Juste showed versatility at the Senior Bowl in January, performing well at both cornerback and safety. He was also invited to the NFL combine but that event was held virtually, putting more weight on St-Juste’s performance in Mobile, Ala. "He did a really good job at the Senior Bowl, he caught my eye there," Washington GM Martin Mayhew said Friday night. "The guy is six foot three, he runs well, he uses his hands and length well. "A lot of time you see big corners and they're not as aggressive at the line as they could be. This guy utilizes his length at the line of scrimmage. He brings a lot to the table as far as his overall skill set and his size." St-Juste's father, Wilbert, played safety for the University of Miami in 1989. Although he's been drafted by an NFL team, St-Juste said the real work begins now. "The hardest thing to do in the NFL is not make it, it's staying in it," he said. "I got picked, now I've got to stay in it. "I have to make an instant impact and have a great career in the NFL." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, Donnie Baseball worries about a record lack of hits -- and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It’s the Season of the Slump, even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters are hitting just .232 overall through April, down from .252 two years ago and under the record low of .237 set in the infamous 1968 season that resulted in a lower pitcher’s mound. The Mendoza line may not mean what it used to. Strikeouts have averaged 9.06 per team per game, on pace to set a record for the 13th consecutive full season — up from 8.81 two years ago and nearly double the 4.77 in 1979. Strikeouts already are 1,092 ahead of hits, just three years after exceeding hits for the first time over a full season. Hits are averaging a record-low 7.63 after fluctuating from 8 to 10 from 1937 through last year, excepting 1968's dip to a then-alarming 7.91. While it's a bear market for batters, pitchers are on bull runs. Joe Musgrove of San Diego and Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox became the second pair of pitchers in a half-century to throw April no-hitters, the first since Atlanta’s Kent Mercker and Minnesota’s Scott Erickson in 1994. Arizona's Madison Bumgarner pitched another, but the shortened seven-inning gem in a doubleheader was not recognized by MLB. Mattingly, a six-time All-Star, never struck out more than 43 times in a season during a career from 1982-92. Texas slugger Joey Gallo already has whiffed 40 times, as has Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suárez. “Pitching has always been further ahead in the analytical world, and applying information to the competition has been much faster on the run- prevention side than the run-production side,” said Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, a former big league catcher. “I have great concern that our sport has turned into a lack of offence and the strikeout-homer-walk Three True Outcomes is not our best entertainment product. ... We’re trending in the wrong direction. It doesn’t mean we can just snap our fingers and make a rule change or do one simple thing and all of a sudden we’re going to turn into a more balanced sport.” Detroit finished April with a .199 batting average, on track to shatter the low of .211 set by the 1910 Chicago White Sox. Just 16.6% of pitches have been put in play this season through midweek, according to MLB Statcast, matching last year and down from 18.6% in 2015. Perhaps it’s the Rawlings baseballs, which were slightly deadened this year in a change MLB said an independent lab found would cause balls to fly 1 to 2 feet shorter when hit over 375 feet. Or maybe it’s the five teams that added humidors to their stadiums, raising the total to 10 of 30 with humidity-controlled storage spaces. Home runs have dropped from a record 1.39 per team per game in 2019 to 1.28 in 2020's shortened season to 1.14 this year, the lowest since 2015. Data shows pitchers are throwing harder in the analytic age, where many big leaguers have had their mechanics analyzed at Driveline Baseball, Cressey Sports Performance or the American Sports Medicine Institute in an effort to gain velocity, efficiency and durability. The average four-seam fastball velocity was 93.5 mph, according to Statcast, up from 93.4 mph last year and 92.9 mph in 2015. And batters have refined their swing paths in an effort to hit home runs, less distressed about strikeouts than Ruth & Gehrig or even Willie, Mickey & the Duke. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred declined comment, saying it was only one month. Union head Tony Clark, a former All-Star first baseman, also declined comment. Many baseball veterans try not to draw conclusions from Aprils, when cold and blustery weather can hold down offence. Still, a comparison to previous seasons through April is startling. The batting average was the lowest through April since .230 in 1968, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The .309 on-base percentage was the lowest since .294 in 1968 and the .3894 slugging percentage a mark not seen since 2014's .3389, Elias said. “It’s an inconsistent weather month, which tends to depress offence a little bit. I tend to kind of hold off judgment until we get into the summer months,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I would say pitching now is as good as it’s been and as specific as it been? I think people really know better than ever what makes a pitcher really good and what their true strengths are other than what you think their strengths are and how you can target different matchups.” Jacob deGrom of the Mets has a 0.51 ERA, on track to break the post dead-ball era record of 1.12 set by the St. Louis Cardinals’ Bob Gibson in 1968. “You see deGrom -- you can see guys go out and punch out 14, 15, you’re like, OK, it’s not like not that big of a deal anymore,” Mattingly said. “It seems like teams are striking out 12, 15 times a night, and that’s just normal.” MLB instituted a new rule in 2020 requiring a pitcher to face three batters or complete a half-inning. Among the experiments in the minor leagues that start Tuesday are requiring Double-A infielders to keep both feet in the infield at the start of every play; expanding bases from 15-by-15 inches to 18-by-18 at Triple-A. In the independent Atlantic League starting Aug. 3, the pitching rubber will be moved back 12 inches to 61 feet, 6 inches. In a sign of pitching dominance, there have been 69 team shutouts this season, a pace that would total 439 and smash the record of 359 in 1915. Even accounting for additional games caused by expansion, the percentage of games in which a team failed to score would trail only 1972 and 1968 since the end of the dead-ball era in 1919. “I think the big thing nobody talks about is the proliferation of the breaking ball," Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "Everybody’s worried about velocity. It’s about the breaking ball to me. That’s where a lot of the numbers have gone to. Hitters normally could catch up to the velocity, if that’s all they’re going to see.” Maddon is against rules changes to boost batters. “I don’t like legislating hardly anything," Maddon said. “I’m much more that things change based on people making adaptations and adjustments based on what they’re seeing.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
Canadian athletes won a pair of medals and booked an additional spot to the Tokyo Olympics to open a diving World Cup event on Saturday. Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver in the women's synchro, while Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray earned an extra ticket to Tokyo for Canada with bronze in men's 10-metre synchro. Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu have been mainstays on the diving scene since partnering after the Rio 2016 Olympics. Having already booked their Olympic ticket, Abel expressed relief after scoring 289.90 points to finish second behind China's Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen (317.16). "We haven't participated in this kind of competition for more than a year and a half," said Abel, a native of Laval, Que., I have to say, I was nervous but in the end the result was quite good." WATCH | Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu win silver in women's synchro: Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi rounded out the podium with 283.77 points. Besides medalling, the Italian duet also earned spots in Tokyo along with the four other top six finishers: Germany, United States and Great Britain. While Britain's Thomas Daley and Matthew Lee walloped to gold in men's 10-metre with an astounding 453.60 points, the pair didn't need the performance to qualify for the Olympics. It was a different story for Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray, and the natives of Point-Clarie, Que., did not disappoint. Their total score of 393.54 put them behind Mexico's Randal Willars and Ivan Garcia (289.98) to round out the podium. "I'm relieved we could get [Canada] a spot for the Olympics," said Riendeau. It was a little surprising we were able to get on the podium but this experience gave us confidence". Zsombor-Murray was equally relieved. "The Olympics have been my dream; I'm so extremely happy." With plenty of Olympic spots still up for grabs, CBC Sports will be living streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Sunday with women's 10m syncrho at 2:45 a.m. ET, followed by men's 3m synchro at 4:45 a.m.
