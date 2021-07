The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — For Lance Lynn, it was pretty simple. “There’s no point in going into free agency if you know where you want to be,” he said. Lynn is enjoying his first season on the South Side of Chicago, and the White Sox feel the same way. So they solidified their relationship on Saturday, announcing a $38 million, two-year contract for the All-Star right-hander covering 2022-23. The 34-year-old is earning $8 million in 2021, the final season of a $30 million, three-year contract he signed wit