Glendale Glitters celebrates three decades of holiday cheer
Millions of holiday lights are sprinkled throughout downtown Glendale for the 30th year of Glendale Glitters!
Millions of holiday lights are sprinkled throughout downtown Glendale for the 30th year of Glendale Glitters!
Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.The two then left the home
The Biden-trashing wrapping paper did not go down well.
TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was already in his office. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll had entered the locker room to begin peeling off his equipment. Fourth-line winger Noah Gregor, meanwhile, was in the tunnel at Scotiabank Arena after leaving the ice with his teammates. Everyone had to turn around. Gregor scored the shootout clincher Tuesday after Florida appeared to win the game with an Evan Rodrigues effort on the previous attempt — one that was eventually overturned by vi
CHICAGO (AP) — Andre Dawson says he sent a letter to baseball Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark asking to change the cap on his plaque from the Montreal Expos to the Chicago Cubs, a decision by the hall he disagreed with as soon as it was made over his objection 13 years ago. “I don’t expect them to jump on something like this,” Dawson told the Chicago Tribune on Monday, the paper said. “If they elect to respond, they’ll take their time. And it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t respond.” Pla
Koepka replaced a relegated player with one who was lucky to keep his LIV Golf League spot for 2024.
Rostyslav Lavrov was taken to Crimea but escaped, then sent a mocking photo to a Russian police officer from Kyiv, The Washington Post reported.
"I’ve played with him a lot. He’s done a lot of little things like that. It’s stuff that you guys say was an awkward fall — it’s not an awkward fall."
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died after he was dragged by an SUV and fell into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2021 and was sentenced to five years in prison.Abdulrahman was granted day parole in May and, in a decision last week, a Parole Board of Canada panel decided he
Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
A newly unsealed U.S. criminal indictment has unleashed an unprecedented flood of details about an alleged plot connected to the Indian government to carry out multiple assassinations in North America.Perhaps the most surprising allegation in the murder-for-hire indictment filed in New York State against Indian national Nikhil Gupta is a claim that there were plans to carry out three such killings on Canadian soil.The indictment, made public Wednesday, accuses Gupta of attempting this year to ar
Wameed Ateyah, a former doctor who practiced in a village north of Toronto, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting patients between 2008 and 2017, York Regional Police say. Ateyah, who is 52-years-old and practiced in Schomberg,Ont., was sentenced to nine years, less five days, of pre-trial custody on Nov. 23. In September, he was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and a count of sexual exploitation. The investigation into Ateyah
The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and found 80 feet away from the crash site, police said.
Tribal elders allegedly ordered the killing after the woman appeared in a photo that was doctored.
The woman was trying to open her car door when she was attacked, deputies said.
Two brothers known for their shenanigans, and the potential for chaos with a lopsided score, led referees for Monday night's game between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers to enforce a rare edict.With the Panthers leading 4-0 in the back half of the third period, a skirmish broke out after Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was stopped on a breakaway.Tkachuk dragged his skate to hit the pads of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, sparking an angry response from his opponents.The refs sen
As video of the altercation clearly shows, the white boy was the aggressor. | Opinion
Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7, were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property
A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.The officer fired his gun, s
Kendrick McDonald loved going on drives with father — the man now charged in connection with the boy's death
Wagner spent six seasons behind the mic in Toronto.