Glasses Shake as Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Japan

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook Japan east of Tokyo on Thursday night, October 7.

Video shared to Twitter shows wine and champagne glasses swinging at Shisha Bar MOCO’s in Kabukicho, a district of Shinjuku in Tokyo.

The quake was measured three kilometers south-southwest of Chiba by the USGS.

Reports said around 20 people were injured by the earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency had initially reported the magnitude at 6.1 but later revised their measurement to 5.9, according to reports. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful