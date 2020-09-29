Glass Fire Scorches Napa County Amid Hopes Cooler Weather Could Help Firefighters

The Glass Fire had burned more than 36,000 acres – about 56 square miles – in California’s Sonoma and Napa counties and was zero percent contained as of Monday, September 28, according to fire officials.

The fire had destroyed 113 structures by Monday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. However, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the theme for Tuesday was “cautious optimism” after cool weather and lighter wind helped firefighters battle the blaze.

The Alameda County Fire Department said this video, posted on Monday, shows flames from the Glass Fire in Napa County. Credit: Alameda County Fire Department via Storyful