Glass Bottles Thrown as Groups Face Off in Leicester

Police in Leicester, England, called for calm following “numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder” in the city’s east on Saturday, September 17.

In the early hours of Sunday, Leicestershire Police said at least two people were arrested after officers conducted searches. One person was arrested for violent disorder while the other was arrested for possessing a bladed weapon.

“People have dispersed from the area. We are carefully monitoring this and continue to maintain a robust policing presence to reassure our communities,” police said, adding that a “number of investigations” into reports of “damage and violence” were underway.

Witnesses told the BBC Saturday night’s events had been sparked by a protest earlier in the day.

Footage by Majid Freeman shows police responding to a confrontation between groups on Belgrave Road. Glass bottles can be seen and heard smashing as police officers order Freeman and his group to move back. One bottle narrowly misses officers.

Storyful could not confirm who exactly threw the bottles.

Other footage circulating on social media shows a group damaging a car on nearby Gipsy Lane before flipping it over. Credit: Majid Freeman via Storyful