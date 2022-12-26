Glasgow homes left without water on Boxing Day
Around 5000 homes in East Renfrewshire were hit by water supply issues on Boxing Day.A video shared by one local resident Debbie MacFarlane shows her tap not working properly. Scottish Water said the issue was caused by an "operational issue" and that the fault was fixed.However people in Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston may still be affected by water supply issues. Bottled water collection points have been set up for affected households.Debbie MacFarlane