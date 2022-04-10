'Glad the Snake Was the Only Thing In It': Queensland Snake Catcher Pulls Reptile From Toilet

A Queensland snake catcher said he was glad that a snake was the only thing he managed to pull from a toilet bowl when called out to a job in Hervey Bay recently.

Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers posted this video on April 5, showing what he described as a green tree snake being pulled from a toilet.

“I’m glad the snake was the only thing in it,” he quips in the video as the snake slithers in his hand. Credit: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers via Storyful